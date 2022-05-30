Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $964,000 Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $197.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.83. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $197.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

