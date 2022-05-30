Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Seagen by 83.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Seagen by 8.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 194,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,052,000 after buying an additional 14,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,017,157.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $11,149,639 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

Shares of SGEN opened at $141.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.85. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.99 and its 200-day moving average is $142.67.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

