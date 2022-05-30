Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 42.2% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 46.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

DRI stock opened at $126.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.80 and a 200-day moving average of $137.35.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

