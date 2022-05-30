Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,117,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 681.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 643,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 561,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 501,931 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,729,000 after acquiring an additional 447,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 647,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,521,000 after acquiring an additional 233,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $55.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $56.43.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 164.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

