Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $130.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.70.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

