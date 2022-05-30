Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $965,000 Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASIX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in AdvanSix by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AdvanSix by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $46.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $57.10.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AdvanSix Profile (Get Rating)
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.