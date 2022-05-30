Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 212.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $38.06 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

