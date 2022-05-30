Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 187.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 113,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 18,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

