Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 270.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 413,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,276,000 after purchasing an additional 113,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after acquiring an additional 66,741 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 322,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,734,000 after acquiring an additional 52,636 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $135.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.57%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

