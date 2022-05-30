Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 28,272,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,336 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,357,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,806,000 after purchasing an additional 139,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,147,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,005,000 after purchasing an additional 105,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,618,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 56,063 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

In related news, insider Suzanne Cain sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,229.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 691,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,753,006.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

About Janus Henderson Group (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.