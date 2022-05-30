Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.20 Million Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Covetrus worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVET. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Covetrus by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Covetrus by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

