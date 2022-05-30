American International Group Inc. Has $6.85 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,343 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $140,730,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,386.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,455,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,114 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Baker Hughes by 7.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $62,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.18 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.19%.

In other news, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,151,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,159,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,953,921 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

