American International Group Inc. Sells 2,630 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Cabot worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cabot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $77.14 on Monday. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $77.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.99 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 65.78%.

In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,374,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

