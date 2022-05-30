Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carter's alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $77.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.63. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.36 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.