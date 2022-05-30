American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.54.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $48.49 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.90.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.