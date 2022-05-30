American International Group Inc. Sells 13,407 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 331,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Associated Banc worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE ASB opened at $20.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

