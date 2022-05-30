Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 11,883 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 991,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.45% of Houlihan Lokey worth $102,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,843,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $85.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

