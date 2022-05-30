BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,051 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,495,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,472,000 after purchasing an additional 328,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,430,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,219,000 after buying an additional 144,016 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,105,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,238,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 609.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after buying an additional 1,734,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,618,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,360,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROL opened at $36.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

ROL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

