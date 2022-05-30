Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $91.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,206. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

