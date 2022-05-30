JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 537,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,874 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 737,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 319,618 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $1,685,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $20.59.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

