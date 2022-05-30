BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 458,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,246,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $4,259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,253,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $93.10 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.