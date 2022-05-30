BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,178 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Shares of CLVT opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 0.84. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $806,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 888,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,027.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,360. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLVT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Clarivate Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.