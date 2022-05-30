Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.02% of Cirrus Logic worth $106,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 47.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 19.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

In other news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $81.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.64. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.45 and a 12 month high of $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Profile (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.