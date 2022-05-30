244,100 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 244,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,321,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,818,000 after purchasing an additional 452,145 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,033,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,342,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,148,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,497,000 after purchasing an additional 526,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,933,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,139,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWXT opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $64.91.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

In other news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,788. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

