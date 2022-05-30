Geode Capital Management LLC Has $100.86 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Nexstar Media Group worth $100,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Shares of NXST opened at $176.70 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $192.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.91 and its 200-day moving average is $167.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $927,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $207,067.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $810,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,688 shares of company stock worth $7,910,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

