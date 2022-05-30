BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DISH Network by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in DISH Network by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in DISH Network by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in DISH Network by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,210,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISH Network stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.92. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.84.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

