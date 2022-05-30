UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of UFP Industries worth $103,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFPI. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after buying an additional 275,618 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,735,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,352,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,231,000 after purchasing an additional 127,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,250 shares of company stock worth $4,817,790. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $78.90 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.50 and a one year high of $94.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.99. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

