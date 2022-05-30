Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 40,414 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,414 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.48% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $109,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.17.

NYSE RGA opened at $126.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $128.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average of $110.40.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 48.11%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

