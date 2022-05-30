Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of Novanta worth $107,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,145,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,587,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 210,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after acquiring an additional 148,797 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,055,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,595,000 after acquiring an additional 102,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,979,000 after acquiring an additional 90,360 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

NOVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair raised Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $125.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.19 and its 200 day moving average is $144.82. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.31 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.