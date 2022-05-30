Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $67.41 on Monday. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

MTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerals Technologies (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.