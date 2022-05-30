Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.07 on July 1st

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.52. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SMT opened at GBX 823.60 ($10.36) on Monday. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 672.93 ($8.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,568.50 ($19.74). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 898.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,091.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £11.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46.

In other Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Mark FitzPatrick purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 961 ($12.09) per share, for a total transaction of £96,100 ($120,926.14).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

