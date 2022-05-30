Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.07 on July 1st

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMTGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.52. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SMT opened at GBX 823.60 ($10.36) on Monday. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 672.93 ($8.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,568.50 ($19.74). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 898.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,091.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £11.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46.

In other Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Mark FitzPatrick purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 961 ($12.09) per share, for a total transaction of £96,100 ($120,926.14).

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT)

