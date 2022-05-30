National Grid plc (NG.L) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

National Grid plc (LON:NG.L – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 33.76 ($0.42) per share on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.21. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,173.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,094.38. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 880.60 ($11.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,235.49 ($15.55). The company has a market capitalization of £45.42 billion and a PE ratio of 29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30.

Several analysts have commented on NG.L shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.84) to GBX 1,210 ($15.23) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,089.71 ($13.71).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

