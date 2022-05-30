Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $986,000 Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in CGI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,271,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,485,000 after acquiring an additional 310,900 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in CGI by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,182,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,059,000 after acquiring an additional 49,372 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in CGI by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,163,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,773,000 after acquiring an additional 123,368 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth $153,156,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,381,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,898,000 after purchasing an additional 155,827 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB opened at $85.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average is $83.29. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.98 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.70.

CGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.