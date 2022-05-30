Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after buying an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after buying an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after buying an additional 5,395,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,273,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 204.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,905,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

RBLX opened at $31.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

