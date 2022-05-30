Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Position Reduced by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after buying an additional 460,568 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,222,000 after buying an additional 428,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,854,000 after buying an additional 94,302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,716,000 after buying an additional 329,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 664,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,133,000 after buying an additional 68,008 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETSY. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $82.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.75. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,504,922 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

