Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CDW by 70.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,263,000 after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 26.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 166,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

CDW stock opened at $171.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.39 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

