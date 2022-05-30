Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 3,220 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,108 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,348,000 after acquiring an additional 68,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $5,928,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE BDN opened at $11.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 160.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,085.71%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

