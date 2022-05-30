Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 811 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after acquiring an additional 62,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hershey by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 939,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSY shares. UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $212.61 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.47. The company has a market capitalization of $323.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,403,432.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $110,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,353 shares of company stock worth $2,525,332. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

