Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of J&J Snack Foods worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $127.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.56. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $117.45 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.70.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.50). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $281.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 78.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on JJSF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

