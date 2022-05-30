Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 1,950 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth $176,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $18.28 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

