Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Wolverine World Wide worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $3,282,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 270,183 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWW. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $38.07.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

