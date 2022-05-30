People s United Financial Inc. Takes $241,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,081 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $17,382,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $1,496,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in VMware by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $7,081,793. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $129.26 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.64.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

