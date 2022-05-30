People s United Financial Inc. Sells 426 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 349,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after acquiring an additional 172,971 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,362,000 after acquiring an additional 183,775 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SWKS opened at $108.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $197.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average of $136.55.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

