People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMK opened at $41.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.90. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 in the last ninety days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

