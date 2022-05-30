Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Medifast were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medifast by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Medifast by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Medifast by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Medifast by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 205,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,077,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

MED stock opened at $173.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.56 and its 200 day moving average is $190.89. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.67 and a 12 month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.20 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 81.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.79%.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Chard acquired 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $78,980.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $19,900,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,723.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,521.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

