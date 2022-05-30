Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,122,000 after acquiring an additional 636,018 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

