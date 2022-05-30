People s United Financial Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,534,000 after acquiring an additional 279,113 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,487,000 after acquiring an additional 272,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,058,000 after acquiring an additional 176,856 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.69.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $109.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day moving average of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.