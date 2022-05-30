IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX opened at $192.14 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $179.30 and a one year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.27 and its 200-day moving average is $206.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

IDEX Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.