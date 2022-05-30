Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UI. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth $10,453,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,836,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UI shares. BWS Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSE UI opened at $267.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.97. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.15 and a 12-month high of $344.77.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($1.19). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 57,441.32% and a net margin of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $358.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

