People s United Financial Inc. Sells 513 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,597,000 after purchasing an additional 300,318 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,648,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,727,000 after acquiring an additional 183,232 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,638,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,136,000 after acquiring an additional 458,867 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,654,000 after acquiring an additional 65,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $79.84 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.87 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 89.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

